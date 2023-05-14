https://gettr.com/post/p2h1enjf27b
5/18/2017 郭文贵先生早在2017年就揭露了中共要对他和他家人实施迫害的计划。中共的首要目标就是遣返郭先生，让他家破人亡，生不如死。
#消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
5/18/2017 Mr. Miles Guo had already exposed the CCP's plan to persecute him and his family as early as 2017. The CCP's primary goal is to extradite him to China, ruin his family, and make his life a living hell.
#takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.