THE ALIEN RADIATION FREQUENCY WEB THAT NOW SURROUNDS THE EARTH - THE TRUE PURPOSE OF CERN AND HAARP

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The Web brings “World Connectivity” but what are we actually connecting to? It is clear we are not connecting to each other – children are being completely ignored, couples barely look at each other. So what are we are connecting to? Jeanice argues we are being entrained by luciferian waves to connect to an Alien force designed to suck our energy and trap us in a Luciferian realm! As we use our wireless devices, the energy of deadly radiation envelops us while are brains are entrained our brains to Luciferian waveforms that can traps us in this satanic Matrix, and trap our souls even after death.