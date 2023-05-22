The Famous “Downward Spiral Of Death” Caught On Security Camera 💉👀 (2023)

Look over the shoulder, followed by sudden collapse and death… ☠️
They are experimenting on the vaccinated using graphene oxide, 5G and smart phones. This is what Dr. Deagle has been talking about for 20 years. They can literally flip a switch and eliminate you. This might sound insane, until you look into the research.
Source @Covid BC
