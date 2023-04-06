https://gettr.com/post/p2dmemhd1cb
4/4/2023 【NFSC Citizens in Solidarity with Miles Guo Outside the SDNY Court】Lito, an American patriot interviewed by Nicole: We love the NFSC. Take down the CCP!
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/4/2023 【纽约南区法庭外新中国联邦人声援文贵先生】接受妮可采访的美国爱国者利托先生说：我们爱新中国联邦，消灭中共！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平
