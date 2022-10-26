Michigan Secretary of State Guidelines Violate State Law, Judge Says

As midterms approach, poll challengers in Michigan are facing a different kind of challenge from their Secretary of State’s office.





Earlier this year Jocelyn Benson and state Director of Elections Jonathan Brater updated guidelines for poll watchers and challengers that – according to a recent court ruling – violate Michigan election law.





Ann Howard is an attorney representing several poll challengers and candidates for public office who sued Benson and Brater.





She tells The New American about the case and what it means for the midterms, especially now that Benson is ignoring the court order to revise or rescind the guidelines while waiting for an appeal to play out.





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com