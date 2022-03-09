Holding Back the Antichrist

I am sure that you have heard the old tale that if you put a frog in cold water and slowly heat the water, the frog will not take notice and will die from the boiling water. Just a few days ago I was jolted when I read that the latest fad in Christian circles is to merge Christianity with Islam.

The churches and people who are pushing this latest agenda on the destruction of the Christian churches have given a new name to their invention, “Chrislam.” It is clear that someone is heating up the water and we will soon get to the boiling point so it is time to jump out of the water and turn off the heat. We have been in a down spiral for some time with Protestant churches carrying on a dialogue with the Roman Catholic Church hierarchy; this movement is growing the fastest in Sweden where denominations for the last ten years have been speaking with Rome on how to proceed in merging the Swedish Protestant churches with the Roman Catholic Church.

Spearheading this movement is are well known Swedish pastors, Ulf Ekman, from Livets Ord and Sten-Gunnar Hedin, who was the pastor for the Philadelphia Church in Stockholm. Together with his sidekicks, Pentecostal pastors Pelle Hornmark, Owe Lindeskar and Niklas Piensoho, this group has opened up Sweden for the Roman Catholicism. Sten-Gunnar Hedin and the Swedish Catholic Bishop Anders Arborelius have co-authored two books, “The Jesus Manifest,” in 2003 and, “God Here and Now,” in 2008.

It is sad to see many of the monasteries that where closed after the Lutheran reformation in the 16th century are re-opening and full of monks and nuns. The founder of the Swedish Pentecostal movement, Levi Petrus, used to thunder in his sermons against the Roman Catholic Church and called her the Great Whore.

The current generation of Pentecostal’s in Sweden along with Baptist’s and Mission Covenant Churches have also joined the Great Whore. It is important to note that the Assemblies of God Churches in the United States have had a standing committee since 1988 that is in constant dialogue with the Roman Catholic hierarchy in Rome and they are cooperating on the mission field in countries that have a large Catholic church and are also talking about a future merger with the Catholic Church.

CHRISLAM

Very few Christians have heard Chrislam let alone what it means. Chrislam began in the city of Lagos, the biggest city and sea port in Nigeria, with a population of more than seven million. The author of this unholy union of Islam and Christianity was a man by the name of Tela Tella, who started his religion in the 1980’s. There are several names for this religion: The True Message of God Mission, The Will of God Mission, Ifeoluwa Mission and Oke-Tude. Like so many other false religions, Tella claims that an angel of God told him to create this mixed religion that would bring peace between Muslims and Christians. But Tella has competition from another Nigerian man, Samson Saka, who claims the title “prophet” and went on a pilgrimage to Mecca. In 1999, he founded his religion by mixing Islam and Christianity in the hope that it would create peace in the world. Tella claims that Saka stole the idea of Chrislam from him. Saka is militant and wants to conquer the world in the name of Chrislam while Tella is waiting for the world to come to him and accept his version of this mixed religion. The world tended to dismiss Mohammad in the 7th century, and people scoffed at Joseph Smith and Charles Taze Russell. But in 2011, more than a billion people follow the dead prophet Mohammad, close to 20 million Mormons swear by Joseph Smith and wherever you travel in the earth today you find Jehovah’s Witnesses.

DON’T LAUGH AT THIS LATEST RELIGION

To simplify the doctrine of Chrislam, we can say that the Bible and the Koran are viewed as equal, and in a service reading is done from both of them. People are free to call on Allah or God when they pray and Moses, Muhammad and Jesus were all prophets of equal status and they are to be loved. In the music worship part, Christian and Islamic hymns are sung. Holidays like Christmas, Easter, Ramadan and other Christian and Islamic holidays are equally observed. In their place of worship there is an altar built after the model that Abraham used and worshippers can come before this altar and seek God in prayer. Members are trained in evangelism and are working to convert outsiders to their faith. Tela Tella feels that both the Bible and the Koran are incomplete and he is in the process of writing his own book that will supplement the Bible and the Koran.

Read the rest here: https://eaec.org/desk/07-08-2011.htm

John S. Torell - July 8, 2011

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