Reportedly, the body of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” has arrived in Mexico City under heavy National Guard escort.

A heavily armed convoy escorted a federal forensic ambulance from Mexico City’s airport to the organized crime prosecutor’s office.

Some Mexican journalists report that inside was the body of the man long considered Mexico’s most powerful cartel leader.

He was reportedly wounded in the mountains of Tapalpa and is said to have died during transport.