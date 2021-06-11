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The Occult History of the Third Reich Part 2 - The SS Blood and Soil
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88 views • June 11, 2021
By 1934, almost ten years after its creation, the SS was in the process of becoming Hitler's own brotherhood of templars. The handpicked, disciplined and fiercely loyal bodyguard of the Fuhrer, was being transformed into an Aryan Elite - a mystical order dedicated to the creation of an Empire.
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