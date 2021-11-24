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Does your Vaccine give you freedom? Or are you turning into a dependent subject, slave, owned by the state.
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0 view • November 24, 2021
Does your Vaccine give you freedom? Or are you turning into a dependent subject, slave, owned by the state. Don't care? You will soon when you have no rights left, only privileges... privileges can be modified and changed at the will of the oppressor... if you do not have a right to refuse a shot of anything into your body... then you do not own your body. Your body is owned by the state. That is the definition of slavery. Let me know if you agree or do not agree.
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