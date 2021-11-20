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WOMEN SHARES HER ADVERSE REACTION TO THE COVID CLOT SHOT
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353 views • November 20, 2021
This is what the main stream news does not want to share. Real people who are suffering at the hands of these covid mRNA clot shots.
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