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How Private Money Can Prevail over Central Banks | Lawrence H. White
Gold Newsletter
Gold Newsletter
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5 views • September 29, 2022

For fear of missing out, central banks are rushing to develop central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) to expand their control of the monetary system. Lawrence H. White, professor of economics at George Mason University, warns most CBDCs will run in centralized software, posing risks to users' privacy.

An expert on banking and monetary policy, White explains the emergence of stablecoins could become an opportunity rather than a threat for the US dollar. Stablecoins pegged to US dollars or gold are a vehicle to expand the US dollar and increase its value.

Gold Bull Resources (TSX.V: GBRC) (OTCQB: GBRCF) released the scoping study of its Sandman project in Nevada. In our weekly Inventa Capital segment, CEO Cherie Leeden shares the estimated returns and announces the firm could generate cash flows through a small-scale project in the near term.

Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/private-money-can-prevail-central-banks/

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