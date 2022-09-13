For breet folks and an apology to those reposting my videos

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sorry folks for so many f bombs… i was very upset bc it was very violent and coming to full knowledge of who was involved was hard for me. i hope this short video clarifies in spaces and places that may left open. additinally, at the end i mention matthew and fang, which like myself, we stayed true to God. many of these folks were offered technology and they happily accepted secret, human control technology rather than have faith of any kind.