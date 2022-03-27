© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Get Wisdom Radio Show - Getting Divine Help with the Coming Financial Crisis
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • March 27, 2022
VA #47 Getting Divine Help with the Coming Financial Crisis 1-5-19
Description: Getting Divine Help with the Coming Financial Crisis
Investors worry about our economy being overdue for a serious recession, as history has taught us always happens. Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. We explore the gathering signs of trouble: the massive amounts of money disappearing from the economy, the dark money being used to falsely prop up the markets, the possible timing of the next major downturn, how and why it is being manipulated to happen, and the wisdom of owning gold. Don’t be a deer in the headlights. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Getting Divine Help with the Coming Financial Crisis
Investors worry about our economy being overdue for a serious recession, as history has taught us always happens. Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. We explore the gathering signs of trouble: the massive amounts of money disappearing from the economy, the dark money being used to falsely prop up the markets, the possible timing of the next major downturn, how and why it is being manipulated to happen, and the wisdom of owning gold. Don’t be a deer in the headlights. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.