30 Minutes to change your mind on Biblical Prophecy-Rev 13 Explained

Many Biblical scholars believe that the Sea Beast is the Anti-Christ and the Land Beast is the False prophet but what if they are looking at it partially wrong? What would be the implications if we are taught wrong? What if the Mark of the Beast could be brought before the reveal of the Anti-Christ, would you know, if you are looking for the Anti-Christ first? Give me 30 minutes to try to change your mind on what the typical biblical scholars teach about the last days. Share this with others and start a discussion at your church. Pray about what you hear and see if the Lord speaks to you about this video.
