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Retired nurse arrested trying to 'rescue' mother, 97, from care home
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211 views • November 05, 2020
Leandra Ashton, 41, who played Saskia Larson on the ITV soap in 2016, filmed the harrowing ordeal as her gran sat helplessly in the family car
Retired nurse Ylenia said: "I took my mum because I want to care for her myself.
"I want to be the one who feeds her, hugs her, puts my arms around her and everything else.
"She's 97 with not very long left and with the second lockdown imminent I was terrified about not being able to see her.
"If she's at home with me I can see her everyday and give her everything she needs.
"She has deteriorated to the point she needs an awful lot of care and I feel like I'm best-placed to give it to her.
#uklockdown#97yearoldnan#uklockdown2
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdp6aTwZsNAibghi4-jJ5aw
Retired nurse Ylenia said: "I took my mum because I want to care for her myself.
"I want to be the one who feeds her, hugs her, puts my arms around her and everything else.
"She's 97 with not very long left and with the second lockdown imminent I was terrified about not being able to see her.
"If she's at home with me I can see her everyday and give her everything she needs.
"She has deteriorated to the point she needs an awful lot of care and I feel like I'm best-placed to give it to her.
#uklockdown#97yearoldnan#uklockdown2
Shared from and subscribe to:
THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdp6aTwZsNAibghi4-jJ5aw
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