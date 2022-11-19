Bookends - Walter Veith

In Titus 3:10 Paul warned believers to reject a heretic after two warnings. But what is a heretic according to the Bible? Since the word occurs only once in the whole Bible, a little digging has to be done to come to a Biblical definition. Has ecumenism made true believers, and even Christ Himself, heretics? God’s word is central to understanding Titus 3:10. Many people think they know what a heretic is, but any definition outside the Bible is based on illusion. New Bible translations often make a heretic to be someone who causes divisions in the church. Is this a correct understanding of the word? Discover the surprising Biblical definition of “heretic” in this study. Donate to Amazing Discoveries: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.o... Watch ADtv: https://amazingdiscoveries.tv/ Visit our website: http://amazingdiscoveries.org/

