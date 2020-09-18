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War-gaming the Plot to Steal the Election this November.
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67 views • September 18, 2020
Just kicking around another war gaming scenario of invalidating the election thru more votes than voters thus triggering a congressional session to elect the new POTUS aka Queen Skelator the Terrible. Let me know what you think and if I missed anything. Poke holes in there for me to sharpen up the theory please.
Thx E.
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Thx E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://parler.com/profile/BeerandGear
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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