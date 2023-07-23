You won't believe what AstraZeneca is doing to babies with a new vax

Redacted, July 21, 2023
The FDA approved a shot for Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV for babies born during RSV season and children up to 24 months old who remain vulnerable to RSV. It is not a vaccine but rather an injection of antibodies. The shot is called Beyfortus and it is made by AstraZeneca and Sanofi. It was given FastTrack designation for this approval, meaning it was expedited and accelerated. But is it safe? The media is not covering the clinical trials so we will. It is by no means a slam dunk.
Redacted
https://redacted.inc
