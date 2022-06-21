Jane’s Revenge: Rioting Starts at 8PM Night of SCOTUS Abortion Ruling

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On today's TruNews, over 50 pro-life pregnancy counseling centers have been firebombed or vandalized in recent weeks. A shadowy radical leftist group has taken credit for the violent attacks. News media outlets claim the FBI is investigating the attacks, but there is no evidence the bureau is doing anything to catch the culprits. Meanwhile barricades were erected around the US Supreme building, and a man was arrested for plotting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/21/22.