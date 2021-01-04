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Dr. Gold - Experimental Vaccine Could Be National Security Threat
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3049 views • January 04, 2021
Dr. Simone Gold of America's Front Line Doctors explains their concerns about the experimental vaccine that has been rushed to the public. Vaccines using MRNA have NEVER been used before. Vaccinating healthy front line workers with an unproven vaccine that is supposed to guard against a disease with a 99.97% survival rate poses a real danger to national security. There is no data produced showing the effects of vaccinated people's response to a live CoV 2 virus which could be very serious.Her group has assessed all age groups and strongly recommends unless you are in the high risk category, that you do not take the vaccine. Those under 20 should be prohibited as should any woman of child bearing age.
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