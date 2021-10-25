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HARD TO BELIEVE (FULL MOVIE)
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423 views • October 25, 2021
HARD TO BELIEVE (FULL MOVIE)
56 MINUTES NEVER TO BE FORGOTTEN
It’s hard to believe that doctors would kill for profit. It’s even harder to believe that major media are not investigating. Watch this award-winning insight into why the world is ignoring China's mass-market sale of human organs.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BVcGMLX5p7oe/
56 MINUTES NEVER TO BE FORGOTTEN
It’s hard to believe that doctors would kill for profit. It’s even harder to believe that major media are not investigating. Watch this award-winning insight into why the world is ignoring China's mass-market sale of human organs.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BVcGMLX5p7oe/
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