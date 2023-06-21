Create New Account
The Nonnegotiable Gospel Part Three: The Call to Discipleship
The Berean Call
Christ directed His disciples to preach the good news of the gospel to everyone everywhere. This command to His original followers has become known as the “Great Commission.” It is stated in two ways: “go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel” (Mark 16:15); and make disciples (Matthew 28:19, 20). Those who preach the gospel are to disciple those who believe it. Born again by God’s Spirit into His family (John 3:3-5; 1 John 3:2), converts begin a new life as Christ’s followers, eager to learn of Him and to obey the One to whom they now owe such an infinite debt of gratitude.


