CTP (20260205 S3EFebSpecial2) Stan Kurtz Achieving Proper Brain Function BTS/SP Video

CTP (S3EFebSpecial2) From Trauma To Clarity: Natural Ways To Regulate The Mind And Body
We trace how trauma, faith, and intuition shaped a search for root causes behind brain fog, anxiety, and attention issues, then show how blood health and missing metabolites can reset the frontal lobe to calm and clarity. Practical steps for discernment replace blind skepticism as we test natural tools and legacy tech that support better thinking and resilience.