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The MEDIA Is The Virus - INFORMATION WAR - Dan Dicks Calls Out CTV News. Canada - Press For Truth 040922
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120 views • April 10, 2022
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Bitcoin ➜ 19pNb9m5NyeDNXqTEAgZ5pyAXJwNroPKwq
Other Cryptocurrencies ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate-crypto/
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]
If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
Join Bastyon, never miss one of my vids, earn crypto, let’s help each other here:
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