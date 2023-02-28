Create New Account
Fishbowl Chat With Klaus Schwab
Published 19 hours ago
Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Only people give power to evil to succeed. The great men of each generation have been scheming to take over the world and control humanity to become gods of this world. With technology, Klaus Schwabs of our world has gotten closer to bringing about their global utopia that will ultimately fail, but not without costs to humanity and its extinction.

Keywords
new world orderdavosone worldklaus schwabworld takeovereconomic forum

