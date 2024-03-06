Create New Account
Sen. Johnson | McConnell kept us in the dark - that has to end
Newsmax | McConnell kept us in the dark: Sen. Johnson | Wake Up America

On Wednesday's "Wake Up America," Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said he wants the next GOP senate leader to be more transparent with the Senate Republican Conference.


house speakernewsmaxron johnson

