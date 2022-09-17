Sen. Rick Scott blasts Mar-a-Lago raid as 'Biden's latest insanity'

While at the National Conservatism Conference in Miami, Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) told attendees that the FBI raid on 45th President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home should terrify every American. One America's Neil W. McCabe has more.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.