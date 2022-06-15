This SCOTUS case could MASSIVELY alter far-left strategy

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Glenn Beck.Jun 13, 2022 It’s decision time for the U.S. Supreme Court, with 29 opinions expected to be delivered from the SCOTUS justices in the next few weeks. No major decisions (like Roe v. Wade for example) have been announced yet, but there is one case that Glenn says could ‘change everything.’ Glenn and Stu discuss the climate change case that centers on the EPA’s authority, and they explain how it could drastically alter the far-left’s current strategy to use powerful, federal agencies to bypass Congress.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbjNgPNcmzc