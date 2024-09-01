Worldwide Blow To Free Speech - Brazil Bans X/Twitter - Bolsonaro Holds Rally World News 9/1/24

World News Report: Brazil is banning X with a $9000 fine for anyone who uses a VPN to bypass the ban. Friday, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice, Alexandre De Moraes, ordered social media platform X to be 'immediately suspended' in the country. Neil Oliver says: "One platform after another is being targeted. No one is safe." The Chinese Communist Party has a narco-gang running fentanyl cash through our polite neighbors up north in Toronto, and a Twitter debate has erupted over raw milk and which countries allow you to drink it - now we're talking! All of that & much more in This Week’s Top World News Stories! Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/worldwide-blow-to-free-speech/





NEW!!! Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive, treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%