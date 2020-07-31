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Samuel Adams: American Independence
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10 views • July 31, 2020
On Aug 1, 1776 - Samuel Adams, the "Father of the American Revolution," gave a famous speech on the steps of the State House in Philadelphia in support of the Declaration of Independence, which was signed the following day.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: July 31, 2020
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: July 31, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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