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Doctors and Nurses Giving the Covid-19 Experimental Gene Modifying Vaccine Should Be Tried as War Criminals
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260 views • February 04, 2021
In this distressing and very emotional video, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why doctors and nurses giving the Covid-19 experimental 'vaccine' should be tried as war criminals.
Doctors come in two types. Those that went into the profession as a lucrative, money generating career with few principles or morals are the first group.
The others went into the profession as caring humanitarians with compassion, empathy and a desire to cure people of their illnesses - they care deeply for their fellow man.
As witnessed in this very distressing video, Dr. Vernon Coleman falls into the second category, and those who are in the first category grieve him immensely as you'll see at the end of this short film, that has been reproduced by BGB.
More info. at Big Gee's Blog ( https://biggeesblog.cymru )
Doctors come in two types. Those that went into the profession as a lucrative, money generating career with few principles or morals are the first group.
The others went into the profession as caring humanitarians with compassion, empathy and a desire to cure people of their illnesses - they care deeply for their fellow man.
As witnessed in this very distressing video, Dr. Vernon Coleman falls into the second category, and those who are in the first category grieve him immensely as you'll see at the end of this short film, that has been reproduced by BGB.
More info. at Big Gee's Blog ( https://biggeesblog.cymru )
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