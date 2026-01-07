Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 7, 2026 – Doctors Replaced by AI as Trump Plots Unprovoked Military Aggression Against Greenland

- Interview with John Roy from Dawson Knives (0:10)

- Gold and Silver Market Analysis (2:08)

- Technical Analysis vs. Fundamental Demand (7:25)

- The Future of Silver Prices (18:27)

- The Role of AI in Medicine (37:40)

- The Potential for AI in Government (51:14)

- The Future of AI in Various Industries (56:12)

- The Role of AI in Self-Reliance and Preparedness (59:39)

- The Potential for AI to Improve Health Outcomes (59:59)

- The Role of AI in Addressing Global Challenges (1:09:48)

- Trump's Aggressive Stance on Greenland (1:10:08)

- Historical Comparisons and Global Reaction (1:24:34)

- Rationality and International Perception (1:28:56)

- Economic and Political Implications (1:38:27)

- Challenges for Businesses in 2026 (1:41:56)

- Innovation and Automation in Manufacturing (1:49:04)

- Customer Service and AI Integration (2:02:38)

- Economic Trends and Market Dynamics (2:08:49)

- Values and Integrity in Business (2:12:44)

- Future of Work and Education (2:30:34)

- New Year's Sale and Special Offers (2:34:07)

- Health Ranger Store 2026 New Year's Sale (2:39:38)

- Free Books Offer for High Spenders (2:41:01)

- Third-Party Vendor Discounts (2:42:53)





