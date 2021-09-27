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《揭露宇宙》 - 高白人与蓝鸟人等 , INTERVIEW - spoken in English about TALL White ALIENS
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60 views • September 27, 2021
《揭露宇宙》 - 高白人与蓝鸟人等 , INTERVIEW - spoken in English about TALL White ALIENS , With David Wilcock , LATER more info (( soon )) Tags : interview with david wilcok,about aliens,tall white aliens, SOURCE / https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV18z4y1Z782 , , My Website : https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/x-files , AND , https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-of-war , DAVID WILCOCK , COSMIC DISCLOSURE , Related next URL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPhAS1eN8CA , - , Catálogo de las Momias de Nazca - Catalog of Nazca Mummies - (krawix) , - ,, OTHER interesting ref https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x_Z8VogW_w - 【DIY】アンティキティラ島の機械のレプリカを作ったった！ Antikythera Mechanism -- ●中二病なので自室の壁に飾りたかったのです。
●BGM：しんさんわーくすさん『世界の選択』： https://dova-s.jp/bgm/play10250.html --
●BGM：しんさんわーくすさん『世界の選択』： https://dova-s.jp/bgm/play10250.html --
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