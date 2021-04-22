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Illuminati NWO fake "alien" deception has started with disclosure of UFO videos on mainstream media
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293 views • April 22, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2021). Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels and their nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite children are rushing forth with the devil’s deception of “aliens” (fallen angel devils and nephilim chimera demons in disguise), because we real Christians exposed them for who they really are, and they know that Jesus is coming back soon and they need to deceive humankind to fight Jesus at Armageddon. So, their global government is now releasing videos of their funny little crafts that look like our own government’s probes, which are not even spaceships. They were killing all the humans who exposed UFOs and aliens, and it was illegal in America to even talk about them, but now, their “fake news lies” mainstream media is spreading the disinformation about UFO aliens. You can tell all these mainstream media people and their guest speakers are non-humans and Satanists, because they all wear black, and you can see their Draco desecration of their bodies made in the image of the Almighty God with all their tattoos, and their playing a part in this deception, and the fact that they are hired by the media instead of being gang-stalked with daily assassination attempts. These nephilim & chimera people know that they have space fleets created by the trillions of dollars of stolen tax money, but they are showing videos of their own government’s fake UFOs. However, Satan Lucifer is doing what they are supposed to be doing, because it is God who is sending this huge delusion upon the wicked sinful End Times human generation that has rejected the truth and Christ. It is good that they are deceived. They need to be deceived. They are headed to the Lake of Fire with the devil. If they have chosen the devil over Jesus, then they are entitled to be deceived by the devil with this whole “alien ET” lie. Sin makes humans utterly dumb, and the Holy Spirit of God makes humans wise. The question you have to ask yourself is, if you are not stupid like the rest of the human homo-sapiens specie populace, if the entire government is now run by fake humans in cloned hybrid human bodies, then why are these so-called “fake aliens” exposing their own “fake alien” selves? It is so ludicrous that it is laughable. But the amazing thing is, there are so many humans that will be deceived by these fallen angels and nephilim & chimera aliens, because they rejected Jesus’ truth. It is like the first time Jesus was here on the earth, when all the crowds rejected him as their Messiah. They will not believe in Jesus, but they will believe in the devil’s fake aliens, just like they believe in the Illuminati Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist globalist elites fake “theory of evolution” and fake “communist manifesto” and “capitalism & democracy farce” and “the Vatican-created Islamic religion” and “the fake churches in the Western feminist nations” and the fake “feminist movement” and “fake nations and borders” and “fake political parties” and “fake human Donald Trump” and “fake hero QAnon” and now this fake “alien ET fraud sham lies.” The devil is never in shortage of dumb sinful wicked humans who will believe anything. Broad is the way to hell, but narrow is the way to heaven.
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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