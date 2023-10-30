Bad Omen in Kharkov, Ukraine - a few days ago

Bad omen in Kharkov a few days ago.
Adding:
Fire damage was inflicted on two unmanned Ukrainian boats in the Black Sea - MoD
💬 "On October 30th, around 04:00 MSK, two unmanned vessels of the Ukrainian Navy were detected in the Black Sea using technical surveillance equipment. Fire damage was inflicted in the vicinity of the detection of the unmanned boats," stated the Russian Ministry of Defense.
ℹ️Earlier in the evening a US RQ-4B "Global Hawk" was flying in close proximity of Crimea
