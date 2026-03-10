BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
150 Injured US Troops: Leavitt confirmed that the current 'ballpark' estimate of Epstein Coalition troops injured in the war on Iran is around 150
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1360 followers
1
186 views • 2 days ago

Leavitt confirmed that the current “ballpark” estimate of Epstein Coalition troops injured in the war on Iran is around 150.

She looks a little nervous.

Verifying Reuters post on last video.

Adding:  Pentagon: 

About 140 American military personnel have been injured in the war against Iran

108 of our soldiers injured in the war with Iran have returned to service.

Adding Leavitt also was asked, here's answers:

 "As for boots on the ground, wisely the president does not rule options out" - Leavitt 

Adding: BREAKING news about all of us...

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING (https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/03/10/social-security-data-breach-doge/) | EVERY AMERICAN'S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN STOLEN BY A DOGE OPERATIVE 

A whistleblower alleges a former DOGE engineer walked out of the Social Security Administration with a thumb drive containing two of the most sensitive databases in the U.S. government, and planned to share them with his private employer.

The databases, known as "Numident" and the "Master Death File," contain records on more than 500 million living and dead Americans, including Social Security numbers, places and dates of birth, citizenship status, race, ethnicity, and parents' names.

According to the complaint, he told coworkers he needed help "sanitizing" the data before uploading it into his new company's systems. When a colleague refused on legal grounds, he said he expected a presidential pardon if his actions were found to be illegal.

He allegedly described his access as "God-level" and with clearance no outside contractor had ever been granted at SSA.

The SSA's inspector general is now investigating. Congress has been alerted. The GAO is conducting a parallel government-wide audit of DOGE's data access.

This comes on top of separate acknowledged DOJ-confirmed breaches, DOGE members sharing SSA data through unapproved channels and with a political group attempting to overturn election results in multiple states.

The former SSA chief data officer put it plainly: "There could be one or a million copies of it, and we will never know now."

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
