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Johan Nyman and Carter Steinhoff Discuss Circumcision
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7 views • September 20, 2020
A powerful and eloquent critique of infant circumcision by an American man: "This felonious crime that happened to me."
Johan Nyman of Finland for Intakt Norden interviews Carter Steinhoff of Washington State, who says, "I can understand why I want to be intact the same way I can understand why I want to have two arms. It's that obvious to me."
Johan Nyman of Finland for Intakt Norden interviews Carter Steinhoff of Washington State, who says, "I can understand why I want to be intact the same way I can understand why I want to have two arms. It's that obvious to me."
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