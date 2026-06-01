Russian Colonel announced a Missile Attack on a NATO Airbase & the Death of Dozens of UK servicemen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On the night of May 31, independent monitoring services recorded dozens of powerful explosions in Ukrainian cities such as Shostka, Sumy, Kharkiv, Merefa, Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Kirovograd. My dear truth seekers, it is worth noting that on the night of May 24, after the Oreshnik, Zircon, and Kinzhal missiles wiped out dozens of facilities in Kyiv, including underground bunkers. ....................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!