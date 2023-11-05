Create New Account
Pastor John Hagee - Angels In Prophecy
John Hagee


Nov 2, 2023


Can we trust Bible prophecy? When the Bible was written, twenty-five percent of it was prophecy. Most of it has come true. The Bible tells us that a word of prophecy is more accurate than an eyewitness account. What is the role of angels in prophecy? Angels have made many important announcements, like the birth of Jesus to shepherds in the field. They said, “Fear not…” This is still a great message for the church. Angels bore witness to the resurrection. “Why do you seek the living among the dead?” Today, we serve a risen Savior who has offered us eternal life.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrm9sxzsA_0

Keywords
christianprophecyresurrectionwitnessangelsjohn hageeaccurateannouncements

