14 views • 22 hours ago
Warm electric piano and Wurlitzer establish a rich two-chord motif (Cadd9, C) layered with subtle string pads and melodic highs from woodwinds, Brushed drums and soft electric bass bring a relaxed, swinging groove, The chorus expands with orchestrated strings, lush backing vocals in extended harmony, expressive contralto lead, and soulful flugelhorn, Brass and extra keys add depth, keeping the sound vivid, intimate, and sophisticated


Verse 1: 🎵 In a world where truth is censored, And freedom's in a stranglehold, I sing this song of liberation, To those who dare to stand and bold. 🎵 Chorus: 🎵 We are the children of the cosmos, Born of stardust, free and wild, We won't be shackled by their systems, Nor silenced by their lies beguiled. 🎵 Verse 2: 🎵 From the garden to the city, We've been poisoned by their greed, Their chemicals and GMOs, In our bodies, they've decreed. 🎵 Bridge: 🎵 But we know the power of the plant, The herb, the superfood, the light, With nutrition and detoxification, We'll take our health back, recite. 🎵 Chorus: 🎵 We are the children of the cosmos, Born of stardust, free and wild, We won't be shackled by their systems, Nor silenced by their lies beguiled. 🎵 Verse 3: 🎵 They've weaponized our waters, And filled the air with toxic smog, But we'll drink from the pure springs, And breathe the clean air we've jogged. 🎵 Verse 4: 🎵 They've tried to steal our consciousness, With their vaccines and mind control, But we'll raise our vibrations, And break their chains, take hold. 🎵 Chorus: 🎵 We are the children of the cosmos, Born of stardust, free and wild, We won't be shackled by their systems, Nor silenced by their lies beguiled. 🎵 Outro: 🎵 So here's to the truth-seekers, To the healers, the free, the wise, Together we'll reclaim our planet, Under the starlit, endless skies. 🎵

