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Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 24January2021 No TFR over Trump?
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844 views • January 25, 2021
Flights out of DC. Patriots need to work together. Those attacking you are evil.
Report from MSM about Trump playing Golf Thursday, Where is Trump on Friday? Why is there no TFR over West Palm Beach Florida for Trump. There is a lot of threats against Trump, so there needs to be TFRs over Trump. National Guardsmen being pull back to their States.
Report from MSM about Trump playing Golf Thursday, Where is Trump on Friday? Why is there no TFR over West Palm Beach Florida for Trump. There is a lot of threats against Trump, so there needs to be TFRs over Trump. National Guardsmen being pull back to their States.
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