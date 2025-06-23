BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
06-22-2025 TEACH THEM To Be Set Apart Part 53 Your Neighbour
mylivingbranch
mylivingbranch
29 followers
7 views • 24 hours ago

Leviticus 19:17 ‘Do not hate your brother in your heart. Reprove your neighbour, for certain, and bear no sin because of him.

How to deal with your neighbour.


Galatians 2:11And when Kěpha had come to Antioch, I withstood him to his face, because he was at fault. 12For before some came from Ya‛aqoḇ, he was eating with the nations, but when they came, he began to withdraw and separate himself, in fear of those of the circumcision. 13And the rest of the Yehuḏim joined him in hypocrisy, so that even Barnaḇa was led away by their hypocrisy.14But when I saw that they are not walking straight according to the truth of the Good News, I said to Kěpha before them all, “If you, being a Yehuḏi, live as the nations and not as the Yehuḏim, why do you compel nations to live as Yehuḏim?


Living Branch Hebrew Church

https://www.lbh.church

https://www.linktr.ee/livingbranch

Shabbat Livestream - Living Branch Hebrew Church

8pm EST Every Sunday


www.rumble.com/mylivingbranch/live

https://www.youtube.com/live

https://www.twitch.tv/hebrewchurch


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mylivingbranch


Visit our website - https://www.lbh.church

Witnessing Website - www.yahuah.army

Donate Online - https://donate.lbh.church

Donate paypal - https://www.paypal.lbh.church

Donate Cashapp - https://www.cashapp.lbh.church


Bookmarkers - https://yahuah.army/bookmarkers


Join the family - https://www.livingbranch.app

loveyahuahhaterebukeneighboryahushadisciplineneighbourset apartcompanionfellowreproveliving branch hebrew church
