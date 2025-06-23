06-22-2025 TEACH THEM To Be Set Apart Part 53 Your Neighbour

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leviticus 19:17 ‘Do not hate your brother in your heart. Reprove your neighbour, for certain, and bear no sin because of him.
How to deal with your neighbour.
Galatians 2:11And when Kěpha had come to Antioch, I withstood him to his face, because he was at fault. 12For before some came from Ya‛aqoḇ, he was eating with the nations, but when they came, he began to withdraw and separate himself, in fear of those of the circumcision. 13And the rest of the Yehuḏim joined him in hypocrisy, so that even Barnaḇa was led away by their hypocrisy.14But when I saw that they are not walking straight according to the truth of the Good News, I said to Kěpha before them all, “If you, being a Yehuḏi, live as the nations and not as the Yehuḏim, why do you compel nations to live as Yehuḏim?
Living Branch Hebrew Church
Shabbat Livestream - Living Branch Hebrew Church
8pm EST Every Sunday
