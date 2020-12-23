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Un très joyeux Noël 2020!
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3 views • December 23, 2020
Juste un petit message pour vous remercier d'être avec moi pour ce Noël différent mais toujours bien réel.
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À 9m12s, Dominique Anglade du PLQ a déclaré "c'est pas ce qui nous distingue qui est important, c'est ce qui nous unit".
https://forum.chaudiere.ca/viewtopic.php?p=2953#p2953
Incroyable d'entendre une telle chose mais elle l'a dit et elle semblait avoir choisi ses mots alors c'est vraisemblablement ce qu'elle pense.
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Si vous croyez que mon travail est important:
https://paypal.me/logixca
https://donorbox.org/claude-gelinas
Par Interac: [email protected]
Q = "Ton nom" et R = "Claude"
--
À 9m12s, Dominique Anglade du PLQ a déclaré "c'est pas ce qui nous distingue qui est important, c'est ce qui nous unit".
https://forum.chaudiere.ca/viewtopic.php?p=2953#p2953
Incroyable d'entendre une telle chose mais elle l'a dit et elle semblait avoir choisi ses mots alors c'est vraisemblablement ce qu'elle pense.
--
Si vous croyez que mon travail est important:
https://paypal.me/logixca
https://donorbox.org/claude-gelinas
Par Interac: [email protected]
Q = "Ton nom" et R = "Claude"
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