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British Government Considering Vaccine Passports to Enter Pubs
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30 views • February 24, 2021
Vaccine passports to enter pubs, restaurants and other venues are still under consideration as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a roadmap of when lockdown measures will be lifted.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=60359bd245e415171a35e4af
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=60359bd245e415171a35e4af
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