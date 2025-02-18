Tariffs, Prorogation, Culture Shift to the Right & More with Jonathon Van Maren and Doug Sharpe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donate to help us make more shows at https://www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling *1-866-844-0844.*
---
Join us for a powerful discussion with *Jonathon Van Maren and Doug Sharpe* as we tackle key issues shaping *Canada’s landscape.* From *border security and US tariffs* to the *growing culture shift and faith community engagement.*
*Topics Discussed:*
✔️ *US-Canada Tariff Threats* – How border security and the fentanyl crisis are driving potential trade penalties.
✔️ *Faith & Civics* – How the Canadian faith community can engage in shaping our future.
✔️ *Culture Shift & Woke Ideology* – Understanding the transition from a biblical foundation to progressive trends.
✔️ *Prorogation & Political Landscape* – What’s next for Canada as Trudeau prepares for transition?
👉 *Subscribe to our channel* for more faith-filled discussions on today’s most pressing issues!
👍 *Like, comment, and share* this episode to help spread the message!
📩 *Sign up for our email list* to never miss an episode: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/SIOjsQm?source_id=47da1c3d-c366-42f6-8dfb-95daf8437787&source_type=em
---
*FIND US AT:*
🌍 *Main Site:* https://www.faytene.tv/
📱 *Free App:* https://apple.co/3rgzcfC
📺 *YouTube:* https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz
📖 *Facebook:* https://www.facebook.com/faytene
📸 *Instagram:* https://www.instagram.com/faytene/
🐦 *Twitter:* https://twitter.com/faytene
🎥 *Vimeo:* https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv
📢 *Bitchute:* https://www.bitchute.com/channel/faytene
📢 *Rumble:* https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv
🔵 *Gab:* https://gab.com/faytene
---
📢 *#CanadaPolitics #FaithInAction #BorderSecurity #CultureShift #Tariffs #ChristianLeadership #EngageYourFaith #PoliticalImpact #FayteneTV #PrayForCanada #ChurchAndPolitics #CanadianNews #ChristianNews*