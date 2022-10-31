Hollywoodism: Jews, Movies, And The American Dream

This is a well-researched documentary that's been virtually wiped from the Internet. Based on Neal Gabler’s 1988 book, 'An Empire of Their Own: How the Jews Invented Hollywood' The film tells the story of a small group of Eastern European shtetl Jewish immigrants who transformed the technological novelty of moving pictures into the most influential art form of the twentieth century.
Gabler states, “They created their own America — an America which is not the real America… But ultimately, this shadow America became so popular and so widely disseminated that its images and its values came to devour the real America.”
📖 Read - An Empire of Their Own: How the Jews Invented Hollywood By Neal Gabler - HERE: https://archive.org/details/empireoftheirown00gabl
Mirrored - Just a Dude
SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:
• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4
