Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine





▫️The enemy is suffering considerable losses of armament delivered by Western countries.





▫️From July 5 to 20, 4 launching ramps and 1 reloading vehicle for the U.S.-manufactured HIMARS MRLS delivered to Ukraine were eliminated by high-precision ground- and air-based armament.





▫️Among them, 2 launching ramps were destroyed near Malotaranovka, 1 HIMARS and 1 reloading vehicle was destroyed near Krasnoarmeysk, as well as 4th launching ramp at the eastern suburb of Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.





💥 Attacks by high-precision ground-based armament have resulted in the elimination of a provisional base of Black Hundred nationalist group deployed in the school №23 in Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic). Up to 300 nationalists and over 40 units of special equipment have been eliminated.





💥 Attacks launched by high-precision armament of Russian Aerospace Forces have resulted in the elimination of a missile and artillery armament depot of 59th Mechanised Infantry Brigade of the AFU deployed at an industrial area in the eastern part of Nikolayev. The enemy has lost up to 30 servicemen, 6 armoured and motor vehicles, over 2,000 projectiles for Grad MRLS, about 1,000 projectiles for Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers.





✈️💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery continue launching attacks at the military facilities in Ukraine.

The list of neutralised targets includes: 6 command posts, including one of 92nd Mechanised Brigade near Rogan (Kharkov region), 1 command and observation post of 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 5 missile and artillery armament and munitions depots near Zaytsevo (Donetsk People's Republic), Vishevoye and Uspenovka (Zaporozhye region).





💥 Within the counter-battery warfare, 4 Grad MRLS plattoons, 24 D-20 howitzer and 13 D-30 cannon plattoons have been neutralised.





💥✈️ Operational-tactical aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has destroyed 1 launching ramp of Buk-M1 air defence system near Cherevkovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Russian air defence means have shot down 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Malaya Kamyshevakha, Vernopolye, Oknino, Balakleya, Verbovka, Slatino, Dolgenkoye, Chervony Oskol, Peschanoye (Kharkov region), Petrovskoye and Zlatoustovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In addition, 2 projectiles launched by Uragan MRLS have been intercepted near Topolskoye and Malaya Kamyshevakha (Kharkov region).





📊 In total, 260 airplanes and 144 helicopters, 1,589 unmanned aerial vehicles, 357 air defence missile systems, 4,141 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 762 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,176 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 4,453 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.