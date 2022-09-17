Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Barrie Trower & Mark Steele on 5G (+8dB)
332 views
channel image
FalconsCAFE Sharing is caring
Published 2 months ago |

Mirror. Source
Barrie Trower & Mark Steele on 5G https://is.gd/y0noQw


Quote: "Barry Trower & Mark Steele discuss 5G as a weapon and also answer the confusion relating to Bemri's visit to Gateshead and how 5G encompasses the Sub Ghz range."

-

5G, smart meter, LED, DEW, EMP, EMF military technology, UN strong city network, Mark Anthony Steele + https://is.gd/nqM4LF


Tema: Uregelmessigheter og svindel i leveranser fra 3. parter, kort versjon https://is.gd/rY76k5


Gangstalker wars: Security industry specialist tells all, social engineering program details exposed https://is.gd/nZDJIZ


US Federal Law Enforcement, harassment, asset seizure, human trafficking, organ harvesting, vaccines + https://is.gd/XVhSIx


Fitzwilliam inbred military cult, Troy river, tent city, 18 Brickyard Troy depot, school, witch hood + https://is.gd/bAxgHq

-

Abel Danger: Website http://abeldanger.org & http://abeldanger.blogspot.com


Livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/1990801


Twitter https://twitter.com/Telford_Russian


Youtube https://bit.ly/2CdCJW1


BitChute https://is.gd/XAYKKf

Keywords
vaccines5gwarfaremilitary weaponsled street light

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket