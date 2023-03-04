Upping My Gardening Game!

More container gardening; More vegetable varieties; More fertilizer. I'm hoping for a bumper crop this year; wish me luck. 🤞🏾🤩👍🏾 "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

