The CIA admitting what they're really about back then.

THE US GOVERNMNET HAS FORKED OUT 50 BILLION THUS FAR TO THE UKRAINE



⁣18 USC Ch. 115: TREASON, SEDITION, AND SUBVERSIVE ACTIVITIES



⁣§2381. Treason

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.



⁣⁣Ironically Government agents are generally not intelligent but are given the impression that they have access to intelligence information that most are not privy, thereby creating the oxy-moron of 'intelligent government agents' Robert Duncan

⁣⁣Terrorism: ~ Method of government by inspiring terror by acts of brutality and savagery.

The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

